Peloton Responds to Sex and the City Controversy With Its Own Video

(Newser) – First things first: Major spoilers for the Sex and the City sequel series, And Just Like That..., follow, so turn back now if you haven't watched the first episode, which premiered on HBO Max Thursday. Peloton, which let the world know it was not happy with the storyline involving Chris Noth's "Mr. Big" character dying of a heart attack after his 1,000th Peloton ride, on Sunday released an ad ... featuring Noth and Jess King, the real-life Peloton instructor who played Big's instructor, Allegra, on the show. Noth and King are cozied up on a couch together, considering taking another ride because "life's too short not to," Noth says as the camera pans back to show two Peloton bikes. Then, a voiceover by Ryan Reynolds reminds viewers that cycling is good for your heart, ending with a quick "He's alive." What does it all mean?

