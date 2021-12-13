(Newser) – The Supreme Court on Monday turned away a request by Johnson & Johnson to halt a Mississippi lawsuit over its talcum powder products, per the AP. As is typical, the high court didn't say anything in turning away the case, which was included in a long list of cases the court said it wouldn't hear. The case dates to 2014, when Mississippi sued Johnson & Johnson. Mississippi argues the company violated state law by failing to warn users of "dangerous and potentially lethal" health risks of using its products, which Mississippi says increase the risk of ovarian cancer in women.

Johnson & Johnson says the Food and Drug Administration had considered requiring a warning on talcum powder products and concluded that the evidence didn't justify requiring one. It has argued that Mississippi is barred from suing, but Mississippi courts allowed the case to proceed. J&J, which is based in New Brunswick, NJ, has stopped selling its iconic talc-based Johnson's Baby Powder in the US and Canada, though it remains on the market elsewhere. Earlier this year, the court turned away a different talcum powder case involving a $2 billion verdict.