Former NFL Player Claims Ex 'Staged' Brutal Attack

(Newser) – Former NFL player Zac Stacy told police his ex "staged" the attack on her that got him arrested last month in Florida. In arrest footage obtained by TMZ, Stacy says Kristin Evans was upset because he didn't want to be in a relationship with her anymore. "It's just a case of just bitterness, man," Stacy can be heard telling Orlando police officers in the video. "That's why she did this. The whole assault thing, she staged it. She set me up. The whole thing was staged. All she's trying to do is get money out of me. She got a reaction out of me." He says Evans, knowing he was fragile emotionally after having just gotten out of rehab for anxiety and depression, "took it this far" and was then "upset that she got caught" and started "trying to destroy my whole reputation."

He claimed Evans was keeping him from seeing the 4-month-old son they share because of his lack of interest in a relationship with her, the New York Post reports. "I filed a petition on her to just get my rights on paper, and she’s just been—I don’t know if it’s postpartum [depression]—she’s just been unstable ever since," Stacy told the cops. Evans released a video statement Monday saying there's no way she could have staged the attack on her that was caught on video. "This is what abusers do. They will make you seem like you're the crazy one and that they're the victim," she says. She adds that the way officers spoke to Stacy in the arrest video, seeming to "console" him, was disturbing to her. (Read more NFL stories.)