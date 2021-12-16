5 Kids Killed, 4 Hurt in Bounce House Disaster

(Newser) – A devastating tragedy in Tasmania: Five children died Thursday and four others were critically injured after falling from a bounce house that was blown more than 30 feet into the air, the BBC reports. The disaster happened during a fun day at an elementary school in Devonport on the Australian island's north coast. "On a day where these children were meant to be celebrating their last day at primary school, instead we are all mourning their loss," said Tasmania Police Commissioner Darren Hine, per the Examiner. Hine said the victims included two boys and two girls in year 6, which would make them 10 or 11 years old, the AP reports. A fifth child died in the hospital after Hine spoke to reporters.

Police say the children fell from around 32 feet after a "wind event" lifted it into the air. It's not clear how the bounce house, known as a jumping castle in Australia, was anchored to the ground. Giant inflatable Zorb balls were also blown into the air. Hine said the investigation will take "quite some time." "Sadly, there are a number of people and witnesses there that need to be interviewed, so it will take quite some time and will be guided by the coroner," he said, per the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Witnesses said there were distressing scenes as parents rushed to Hillcrest Primary School, not knowing whether their children had been in the bounce house. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the disaster as "just shattering," the BBC reports. "Young children on a fun day out ... and it turns to such horrific tragedy—at this time of year—it just breaks your heart," Morrison said. Within hours of the disaster, a GoFundMe fundraiser raised more than $120,000 to support the victims' families.