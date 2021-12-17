Sports / COVID-19 NFL Reschedules 3 Games Over COVID Outbreaks NHL and NBA also getting hit By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Dec 17, 2021 2:56 PM CST Copied Cleveland Browns players during a game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) (Newser) – Sports fans of any league: If you planned to watch some games this weekend, better check the schedules often, because COVID outbreaks are taking a toll: NFL: The NFL is shifting three games that were scheduled for this weekend. The Browns-Raiders game is moving from Saturday to Monday, while the Rams-Seahawks and Washington-Philadelphia games are moving to Tuesday, report the AP and the Washington Post. The Browns, for instance, would have been short 16 players on Saturday, notes the AP. It wasn't clear how many of those players would theoretically be cleared to play on Monday. story continues below NHL: Postponements also are plaguing hockey. Florida and Colorado were shut down for a week on Friday because of team outbreaks, joining Calgary on temporary hiatus, per the AP. Also, Saturday's game between the Canadiens and Bruins was postponed because the latter is battling an outbreak. NBA: The NBA is in similar straits, with more players entering COVID protocol by the day, writes Ricky O'Donnell at SB Nation. They include big stars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden. O'Donnell's solution? The league should take a 10-day break. A pause? At the New York Times, Kurt Streeter one-ups that suggestion. He writes that all sports leagues should call off games for the near future. "Come back in February, or later," writes Streeter. "By then, if we play this right and we’ve collectively worked to slow the spread and proliferation of variants, we can get back to the games. Only this time with a renewed sense of diligence and tighter restrictions." (Read more COVID-19 stories.)