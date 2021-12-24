Jeopardy! Champ Breaking New Ground

(Newser) – Jeopardy! has a new rising star, this one with a historic footnote. Amy Schneider is currently on a 17-game win streak and has won more than $631,000. As USA Today reports, that puts her in fourth place on the all-time list of regular-play winners, behind Matt Amodio ($1,518,601), James Holzhauer ($2,462,216), and Ken Jennings ($2,520,700). The 42-year-old is an engineering manager who lives in Oakland, and her win streak has led to a bit of show history, notes Yahoo Entertainment. Schneider is the first openly transgender contestant to qualify for the annual Tournament of Champions.

"I am so incredibly grateful," she tells San Francisco's KGO-TV. "Hopefully I can send a positive message to the nerdy trans girl who wants to be on the show, too." The advocacy group GLAAD thinks she's doing just that. Her "incredible run on Jeopardy! allows families all over the country to get to know her as someone who is great at word puzzles, has in-depth knowledge on a range of topics, and who also happens to be a transgender woman," says Nick Adams, the group's director of transgender representation. Schneider has been discussing her Jeopardy! adventure on Twitter. (Read more Jeopardy stories.)