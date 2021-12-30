She's First Prime-Time Anchor With Chin Tattoo

(Newser) – A Maori news anchor in New Zealand is making history by virtue of a chin tattoo traditional in her culture. Oriini Kaipara has become the first woman to anchor a prime-time news show with the tattoo, known as moko kauae, reports USA Today. The tattoo is seen as a rite of passage for women in Maori culture. Kaipara typically anchors news programs before and after prime time, per Mediaite, but she anchored the Newshub Live program at 6pm on Christmas Day. Kaipara tells the Telegraph that she has the DNA tests to prove she is 98% Maori. “In New Zealand, many believed there are no full-blood Maori left," she says. "It’s often been used by critics of Maori who seek equal rights and sovereignty. My results, at least, show there is one full-blooded Maori contrary to that belief." (Read more New Zealand stories.)