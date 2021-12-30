NASCAR's 'Brandon' Driver Embraces Fame in New Logo

(Newser) – Brandon Brown, the NASCAR driver who inadvertently became a political meme as the Brandon of "Let's Go Brandon," is now leaning in to his newfound fame. TMZ reports that he'll be riding in a car emblazoned with the letters LGB, short for the famous phrase that has become an entrenched anti-Biden slogan. The letters are actually part of a logo that will promote LGBCoin, a new cryptocurrency aiming to take advantage of the political hoopla, per Yahoo Sports.

story continues below

Brown is expected to debut the car in February, and the sponsorship is expected to last a full racing season, reports Fox Business. The phrase first went viral when an NBC reporter incorrectly said on the air that fans were chanting "Let's Go Brandon" when, in fact, they were chanting, "F--- Joe Biden." Brown himself has said he isn't much of a political person, but he also said recently that he would start speaking out more on certain issues. "And by taking his sponsorship, he's clearly choosing to capitalize on the slogan before it fades away," writes Nick Bromberg of Yahoo. (Read more about Brown's recent interview on his accidental fame.)