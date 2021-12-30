Royal Guard Tramples Kid, Keeps on Walking

(Newser) – Don't mess with the royal guards. A young boy found this out the hard way when a Tower of London guard collided with the child, knocked him over, and kept right on walking without even a glance behind, reports the Guardian. In a gone-viral TikTok video of the incident, a shout of "make way!" can be heard just before the collision, but the boy couldn't get out of the way in time.

"The guardsmen on duty warned members of the public that a patrol was approaching but the child, unfortunately, ran out in front of the soldier unexpectedly," said a statement from the UK ministry of defense, per People. "The soldier tried to step over the child and continued on his duty. Following the incident, the soldier checked on the child and was reassured that all was well." These guards, officially called Coldstream Guards, are famous for their no-nonsense approach to tourists and gawkers. (Read more Tower of London stories.)