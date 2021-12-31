Here's How Much the World Grew in the Past Year

(Newser) – The world’s population is projected to be 7.8 billion people on New Year’s Day 2022, according to the US Census Bureau. That represents an increase of 74 million people, or a 0.9% growth rate from New Year’s Day 2021, the AP reports. Starting in the new year, 4.3 births and two deaths are expected worldwide every second, the Census Bureau estimated. Meanwhile, the US grew by almost 707,000 people over the past year, and the nation's population is expected to be 332.4 million residents on New Year's Day 2022, according to the Census Bureau. The Census Bureau estimate represents a 0.2% growth rate from New Year's Day 2021 to New Year's Day 2022. Starting in the new year, the US is expected to grow by one person every 40 seconds from births, minus deaths, as well as net international migration.

story continues below

The US is expected to experience a birth every nine seconds and a death every 11 seconds, as well as an additional person from international migration every 130 seconds. Last week, the Census Bureau released data on US states' population changes over the past year; the biggest loss (both in numbers and by percentage) was New York, the population of which declined by 319,020 or 1.6%, the Daily Gazette reports. The state was second only to California in terms of how many moved elsewhere (other losses were due to deaths, a low birth rate, and a reduced immigration rate thanks to COVID-19). The fastest-growing by percentage and number, respectively, were Idaho (2.9%, an addition of 53,151 people) and Texas (an increase of 310,288 people, or 1.1%), the Deseret News reports.