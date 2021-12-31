Nicole Kidman Tells Reporter Her Question About Tom Is 'Sexist'

(Newser) – While promoting her new film Being the Ricardos, Nicole Kidman got reflective about what the film, which follows one week in the lives of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, says about marriage—though not about her former marriage. The film is "about a creative and romantic relationship that doesn’t work out," Kidman told Eva Wiseman of the Guardian. "But from it come some extraordinary things. And I love that. I love that it’s not a happy ending. This film says you can make an extraordinary relationship thrive and leave remnants of it that exist forever. Yeah, that’s really gorgeous. You can’t make people behave how you want them to, and sometimes you’re going to fall in love with someone who isn’t going to be the person you spend the rest of your life with. And I think that’s all very relatable. You may have kids with them. You may not, but they were very much in love."

Wiseman then asked Kidman ("with exquisite care," according to Wiseman) whether she was, in some way, talking about her marriage to Tom Cruise, which ended in 2001 and included two children. "Oh, my God, no, no. Absolutely not. No. I mean, that’s, honestly, so long ago that that isn’t in this equation. So no," says Kidman, whom Wiseman describes as "angry. "And I would ask not to be pigeonholed that way, either. It feels to me almost sexist, because I’m not sure anyone would say that to a man. And at some point, you go, ‘Give me my life. In its own right.’” Commenters on Twitter agreed with Kidman. "She has a point!" wrote gossip blogger Perez Hilton. "Do people still ask #JustinBieber about #SelenaGomez?" (Read more Nicole Kidman stories.)