Nicolas Cage: Don't Call Me an 'Actor'

(Newser) – In a new interview, Nicolas Cage appears aware he is opening himself up to some ridicule, but he doesn't seem to care, either. The 57-year-old spoke to Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, and Cage explained why he doesn't like the term "actor."

Preferred term: “For me it always implies, ‘Oh, he’s a great actor, therefore he’s a great liar,'" says Cage. “So with the risk of sounding like a pretentious a--hole, I like the word ‘thespian’ because thespian means you’re going into your heart, or you’re going into your imagination, or your memories or your dreams, and you’re bringing something back to communicate with the audience.”

