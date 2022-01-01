Miley Smoothly Handles a Wardrobe Malfunction

(Newser) – Miley Cyrus may have reinvented the way to handle a wardrobe malfunction. During her televised New Year's Eve show on NBC, Cyrus began singing her hit "Party in the USA" when she realized her top had broken, reports USA Today. She covered herself before any reveals were made, strode backstage as the song continued, and re-emerged in a large red blazer. She barely missed a beat. "Everybody's definitely looking at me now," she said, tweaking a lyric, and then joked: "I'm still in the most clothes I've ever worn on stage." You can watch a tweeted video of the incident, or the full NBC video, in which the song starts around 43:10.

At the end of show, Cyrus referenced the moment and managed to turn it into a life lesson of sorts, per People: "Tonight's show was all about being flexible, rolling with the punches, and making the best out of even the worst circumstances," she said. "And that resilience shouldn't end here. Let's bring that into the new year with us. We've all learned how to expect the unexpected, and rather than see it as a problem, let's see it as an opportunity." (Years after the fact, Justin Timberlake apologized to Janet Jackson over the most famous wardrobe malfunction of all.)