Winnie the Pooh, Hemingway Lose Copyright Protections

(Newser) – Winnie the Pooh and The Sun Also Rises are going public. AA Milne's beloved children's book and Ernest Hemingway's classic novel, along with films starring Buster Keaton and Greta Garbo are among the works from 1926 whose copyrights expire Saturday, putting them in the public domain as the calendar flips to 2022, per the AP.

Poetry collections The Weary Blues by Langston Hughes and Enough Rope by Dorothy Parker will also turn 95 and enter the public domain under US law.

The silent films Battling Butler, starring and directed by Keaton; The Temptress, starring Garbo; The Son of the Sheik, starring Rudolph Valentino; and For Heaven's Sake, starring Harold Lloyd, are also becoming public property.

story continues below

Copyright experts at Duke University estimate that some 400,000 sound recordings will become available for public use, including music from Ethel Waters, Mamie Smith, Enrico Caruso, and Fanny Brice.

Once a work enters the public domain it can legally be shared, performed, reused, repurposed, or sampled without permission or cost. The bad news? “The fact that works from 1926 are legally available does not mean they are actually available," says Jennifer Jenkins, director of Duke’s Center for the Study of the Public Domain. "After 95 years, many of these works are already lost or literally disintegrating (as with old films and recordings), evidence of what long copyright terms do to the conservation of cultural artifacts.”