New Mayor Takes Subway, Calls 911

(Newser) – Eric Adams says the theme of his first 100 days in office as mayor of New York City will be "Get Stuff Done." He got to work Saturday, taking the subway to City Hall—without a security detail, WABC reports. Along the way, Adams chatted with passengers and reporters, spoke with homeless people, and made his first 911 call as mayor to report a street fight. "I'm looking forward to showing New Yorkers that I'm one of them," Adams said after arriving at City Hall about 8:30. "I take the train, I'm going to put in long hours, no one in this city is going to outwork me."

story continues below

Adams had taken the oath of office hours before in Times Square during the city's New Year's celebration, saving his inaugural address for City Hall on Saturday. He promised a "radically practical" to governing, per WNBC, involving "weeding out waste and eliminating the inefficiencies," not just offering "grand plans and proposals." Closures in the city because of the pandemic remain an issue: Several subway lines were offline because transit workers had tested positive, per the AP. But Adams said New York "can and should be the center of the universe again." The city has been in crisis for two years, the mayor said, "and that insults our very nature as New Yorkers."

On his way to the subway, Adams, 61, had ticked off his immediate agenda for reporters. "I want an analysis of the number of our sick count. I'm going to meet with the top staff members, I want to see immediately where we are around COVID and DOC, NYPD, and DOE," he said. "And I want to make sure that we have a real plan in place for Monday for testing for analysis of the number of students that we believe will appear in school and just get that real plan together for Monday because schools will be open." His first day wasn't perfect: The police officers called to the fight didn't get out of their car, and Adams said they should've done more to investigate. (Read more Eric Adams stories.)