Townspeople Help Hunt 'Galician Rambo'

(Newser) – A notorious killer whose ability to slip out of prison and off the grid has earned him the moniker 'Galician Rambo' is once again missing, but residents of a little Spanish town not far from where he's serving time intend to change that. Per the Guardian, 63-year-old Alfredo Sánchez Chacón was let out of Pontevedra prison in March on a day pass and never returned. He's been on the run ever since and is believed to be surviving in wilderness near the prison using training he received while a member of the Spanish Legion. As the Daily Beast notes, residents of the small Galician town of Pontedeume aren't taking Sánchez Chacón's escape lying down.

Citizens have banded together to comb the region for the convict, who's serving time for a 1996 murder and wasn't due to be released until 2025. The community first began to raise the alarm as many townspeople realized this summer that pantry staples, beer, and meat had begun to disappear from many of their kitchens. When a hunter came upon a man fitting Sánchez Chacón's description last week, the manhunt intensified. When, or if, he's finally found, it will be his third return to prison following an escape. The killer was already infamous for two others--one in 1999 when he used bedsheets to shimmy down a wall and into two years of freedom, and another in 2001 that ended after less than an hour on the run. (Read more prison escape stories.)