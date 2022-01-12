They Took a 4-Degree Walk, Found an Abandoned Baby

(Newser) – An abandoned baby likely owes its survival to a group of teens in Siberia who decided to take a walk together on Orthodox Christmas Day. The Mirror reports the group of boys came upon a box along a remote road Friday in temps that got as low as 4 degrees. As one of their parents tells Russian media, "It was already dark, they were shining their phones, looking at what was in the box." Inside, per the BBC: a newborn left with only a tattered blanket (a "piece of fabric," per the Mirror) and a bottle.

After one teen summoned his parents, the child was taken to an area hospital, where it was feared she might have suffered frostbite. But the baby girl, thought to be about three days old, was warmed by a doctor who rubbed her extremities and deemed healthy. Authorities are looking for the child's mother as part of a criminal investigation into the attempted murder of a minor. The parents who took her to the hospital say they'll adopt her if no family is identified, noting, "We are parents to three sons, so having a daughter was our long-term dream. We are hoping we'll be given a chance to adopt her."