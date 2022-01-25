Her Bumble Date Found Her Dead. Her Family Faults Police

(Newser) – The family of Lauren Smith-Fields is distraught over her death—and a Connecticut police department's handling of it. The 23-year-old was found dead in her Bridgeport apartment early on Dec. 12. On Monday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled her death was accidental and the result of acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl, promethazine, hydroxyzine, and alcohol. Rolling Stone reports that due to the presence of fentanyl, the Bridgeport Police Department has opened a criminal investigation into her death; the DEA will assist. Smith-Fields' death was discovered after her Bumble date—a man she connected with on the app three days prior, reports People—called 911 at 6:30am to say he woke to find she had stopped breathing and was bleeding from her nose.

Her family say they only learned of her death two days afterward after they were concerned, went to her apartment, and found a note from her landlord on the door. One of her brothers, Lakeem Jetter, says they were directed to speak with a detective with the Bridgeport Police Department who "said she met somebody on Bumble and ... he seemed like a nice guy," per NBC New York. "He said 'I'll call you back,' and just hung up in my face," Jetter said of the detective, and the family maintains the BPD didn't have contact with them between Dec. 13 and 29. Jetter alleges that when the family went to clean out the apartment they were met with a new detective who said the prior one "messed up the case." Jetter also alleges crime scene investigators only showed up at that point to collect items the family noticed, among them a bloody sheet, a pill, two cups, and a used condom.

"I feel like because he’s a white guy and she’s a Black girl, they’re just throwing it under the rug," Jetter said. Family attorney Darnell Crosland on Friday announced the intent to sue the BPD, alleging the BPD didn't properly collect physical evidence from the scene and declined to look at her Bumble date as a person of interest. As for the medical examiner's Monday announcement, Crosland told CNN the "findings doesn't cure any of the Bridgeport's lack of process, in (fact) it makes it worse. Instead we are left with more questions than answers as a result of a botched investigation or lack thereof." Crosland was more explicit in comments to WTNH: "This looks further like a manslaughter. It looks more like a murder, and if the police don't start acting fast, we're going to have a real big problem on our hands." (Read more Lauren Smith-Fields stories.)