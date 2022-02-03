 
GoFundMe Suspends Campaign That Raised Millions for 'Freedom Convoy'

Crowdfunding campaign is under review
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 3, 2022 12:55 AM CST
After Millions Raised for 'Freedom Convoy,' GoFundMe Pauses Donations
A truck convoy of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators continue to block the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alberta, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.   (Jeff McIntosh /The Canadian Press via AP)

(Newser) – A GoFundMe campaign benefiting the "Freedom Convoy" of truckers protesting COVID-19 health measures in Canada raised more than $10 million CAD before it was suspended by the crowdfunding site. "This fundraiser is currently paused and under review to ensure it complies with our terms of service and applicable laws and regulations," reads a message on the campaign page. About $1 million CAD had already been released to the organizers before the campaign's suspension, the BBC reports. But officials had started rumblings of taking legal action to prevent any more from being given to the protesting truckers.

More than 120,000 had donated to the campaign before it was suspended. Meanwhile, the Ottawa police chief says most of the demonstrators have left the capital city and just a "highly volatile group of unlawful individuals" remains, which may require calling in the Canadian Armed Forces. Asked by Fox News to explain the action taken against the Freedom Convoy campaign, a GoFundMe rep said, "As the activity surrounding the protest evolves, we have been monitoring the fundraiser to ensure the funds are going to the intended recipients and that the fundraiser remains within our Terms of Service. Our monitoring includes maintaining close communication with the organizer as well as collaborating with local law enforcement." (Read more Canada stories.)

