ISIS Leader Died Same Way as His Predecessor

(Newser) – An overnight raid in Syria by US special-operations forces resulted in the death of the Islamic State's leader, but it wasn't American forces who killed Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi. The US says the ISIS commander detonated a bomb as the raid unfolded at his compound, deliberately blowing himself up along with members of his family, reports the BBC. President Biden called it a "final act of desperate cowardice." It's the same way previous ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died in 2019.

Civilian deaths: Rescue workers say at least 13 people were killed in the raid, including women and children, reports the New York Times. The US says it evacuated 10 civilians after a warning issued via loudspeaker before commandos closed in. “To the degree there’s loss of innocent lives, it’s caused by Abdullah and his lieutenants,” says Pentagon spokesman John F. Kirby.

story continues below