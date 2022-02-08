Judge to Truckers in Canada: Stop Honking

(Newser) – With 400 to 500 trucks honking near-constantly for nine days in Ottawa, the sound able to be heard blocks away, residents were not happy. But now, a judge has ordered the honking to cease for at least 10 days, the BBC reports. "Tooting a horn is not an expression of any great thought I'm aware of," he said in his ruling. The injunction applies to trucks parked on city streets, Fox News reports. The truckers, of course, are in the city to protest COVID-related health measures including vaccine mandates, though the protests have spread across Canada and now encompass a great many issues.

The mayor, who over the weekend declared a state of emergency in the city, has asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to deploy 1,800 law enforcement officers to Ottawa to help keep the peace. He called the honking "psychological warfare." The New York Times is out with a piece explaining how the Ottawa protests "have become a rallying cry for powerful far-right and anti-vaccine groups around the world." Millions of dollars in donations have poured in, and US truckers are planning a similar convoy from California to Washington. Even so, Dahlia Lithwick at Slate talks to Canadian journalist, researcher, and author Stephen Marche, who says this is not equivalent to the January 6 US Capitol attack. "I think Americans are more obsessed with this story than Canadians are," he says.