Protests Continue in Minneapolis Over Police Killing of Amir Locke

(Newser) – A Minneapolis SWAT team entered an apartment on a no-knock warrant about 6:48am on Feb. 2, and in less than 10 seconds, a 22-year-old Black man had been fatally shot. Outrage and protests have followed the death of Amir Locke at the hands of the authorities, who were investigating the Jan. 10 killing of Otis Elder when they entered the unit. On Tuesday, Locke's 17-year-old cousin was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder Elder's death, the AP reports. Authorities say surveillance video shows the teen was at the scene of Elder's fatal shooting, and that he lives with his mom in an apartment near unit 701, the unit in which Locke was shot. Another person seen on the surveillance video also lives in the building, prosecutors say, and police obtained search warrants for all three apartments. Locke was not named in the warrants. More on his death:

story continues below