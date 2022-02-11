Senate Candidate Smokes Pot, Burns Confederate Flag in Ads

(Newser) – A Louisiana candidate for the US Senate is making waves with his ads, which show him smoking marijuana and burning the Confederate flag. Baton Rouge community activist Gary Chambers Jr.—who had a viral moment in 2020 when he called out a school board member for online shopping during a discussion about the renaming of a school named after Gen. Robert E. Lee—is running for the seat held by first-term Republican Sen. John Kennedy, per the AP. In an ad released Wednesday, he's shown hanging a Confederate flag on a clothesline, dousing it in gasoline, and setting it on fire.

"We must burn what remains of the Confederacy down," Chambers says, condemning a system that's "producing measurable inequity" for Black people. He adds that gerrymandered election districts are "a byproduct of the Confederacy." The ad came a day after Chambers rallied at the Louisiana Capitol in support of the creation of a second majority-Black congressional district, which the Senate rejected, per the Daily Advertiser. As a third of the state population is Black, supporters argue two of the state's six districts should have Black majorities, per the AP. In an earlier ad, viewed 6.6 million times on Twitter, Chambers smoked a marijuana blunt from a wingback chair in a field while dressed in a suit.

The ad was recorded in New Orleans, where there are no longer penalties for possession of small amounts of pot. Marijuana use in Louisiana could lead to jail time, though Chambers says that should change. In the ad, he decried the money wasted on enforcing marijuana laws, adding that arrests disproportionally affect Black people. "Most of the people police are arresting aren't dealers, but rather people with small amounts of pot. Just like me," he said. Chambers and fellow Democrat Luke Mixon face an uphill battle in trying to unseat Kennedy. The Republican has almost $10 million in campaign cash, compared to about $170 for Chambers. The latter spent about $400,000 last year in a House race in which he finished strong but lost. (Read more Senate candidate stories.)