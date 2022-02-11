Anthony Weiner Expects 'Tough Questions' on New Show

(Newser) – A new radio show titled "The Left vs. The Right" has a surprising name representing the left side of things: convicted sex offender and former Democratic US Rep. Anthony Weiner. He will co-host the show about local New York City issues with the Republican founder of the Guardian Angels, Curtis Sliwa. Weiner, whose career in Congress and bid for New York City mayor were both sunk by sexting scandals, tells Page Six that this isn't the start of a wider comeback attempt. "I am not going back into public life, I am doing a radio show with a friend of mine," he says, adding: "I have a face for radio, but I don't know if I have a place in radio as a career. Sometimes it is what it is."

Weiner's spiral downward culminated in 2017 with a 21-month prison sentence for sending illicit texts to an underage girl. He left a halfway house in May 2019. He tells Page Six that while "people shouldn’t expect two hours every Saturday of me doing mea culpas," he won't shy away from questions about his past. "There have been a lot of opportunities for me to process a lot of stuff," he says. "A lot of time has passed. I don’t think I would be going on the radio if I didn’t think Curtis or listeners would ask tough questions." He says he's not worried about audience pushback. "You develop a thick skin when you have been in politics and served time in prison," he says.

The show debuts this Saturday and runs from 2pm to 4pm on 77 WABC Radio. The station is owned John Catsimatidis, a man the Daily Beast describes as a "Trumpy supermarket billionaire." Sliwa—who, like Weiner, has a failed run for NYC mayor behind him—says the show will deliver the "yin-and-yang" of how thing work in the city. "There are very few places where you get two points of view anymore," he says. Sliwa tells Page Six that Weiner could be a role model for others who have had "major issues" in their lives. "People are entitled to a second chance. He is trying to get his life back," the Republican says. "We don’t want to just exile these people. We want to give them redemption, but they have to earn their way back." (Read more Anthony Weiner stories.)