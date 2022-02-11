(Newser) – For a recent winner on The Price Is Right, "the price was right, but the prize was all wrong." That's how CBS Boston frames Catherine Graham's win that aired Feb. 1, when she claimed a nearly $8,000 vacation to New Hampshire by correctly guessing its value. And the trip did sound like an enticing getaway, complete with five nights at the upscale Hotel Concord. Except that for Graham, who'd attended a taping of the game show while visiting her daughter in California, the Granite State is within driving distance of her home in Marshfield, Mass.

"I've been [to New Hampshire] a million times," she tells CBS, though she agrees that the state is beautiful. She adds: "I just wish it was Tahiti or some place ... Bora Bora. A cruise around the world maybe." For someone who was somewhat disappointed, she covered it well on the show, acting "over-the-top excited" and jumping up and down once she guessed the price of the trip correctly, per WJBQ. She tells CBS, however, that she did inform host Drew Carey at the time: "Drew, I live in Boston!"

One other catch for Graham, who's now back in Massachusetts: She'd have to fly out to Los Angeles to claim her roundtrip flight from LA to Manchester, NH. Still, Graham says she had fun on the show, and even if her next trip to New Hampshire is number million and one for her, she did also win a fire pit, loveseat, and $1,000 for hitting $1 on the "Big Wheel." (Read more The Price Is Right stories.)