Hall of Famer Says Rams Offered Him Nosebleed Seats

(Newser) – When he was asked in an interview what time he'd arrive at SoFi Stadium for the Super Bowl, a former Rams star's answer was complicated. "Let's put it like this, they wanted to give me tickets in the rafters, in the 400s," Eric Dickerson said. "So I said, 'I'd rather stay at home and watch it.'" The Hall of Fame running back made the comments on CBS Sports Radio, per Bleacher Report. Pressed about the issue, Dickerson moved on, saying the Super Bowl is not about him. He said he still wants the Rams to beat the Bengals.

Dickerson and his former team have had difficulties before, per Yahoo Sports, and coach Jeff Fisher once prohibited him from standing on the sidelines during games. Fisher was fired the same season. Dickerson began his NFL career with the Rams, rushing for 7,245 yards in a bit more than four seasons, and leading the league in rushing three times while playing in Los Angeles. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999. (Read more Super Bowl stories.)