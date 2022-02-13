Police Clear Bridge Ahead of Reopening

(Newser) – Police on the Canadian side of the Ambassador Bridge arrested protesters and towed vehicles Sunday after Windsor's mayor said the "national economic crisis" is ending. "Border crossings will reopen when it is safe to do so," said Mayor Drew Dilkens, who added that the timing is up to police and border officials. As demonstrators were removed from areas near the Detroit-Windsor bridge, "Freedom!" chants could be heard from the crowd, the Detroit News reports. Police had moved on the bridge on Saturday, and many demonstrators left then without incident. White House officials said they expect the Ambassador to reopen sometime Sunday, per the Hill.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford tweeted a warning to the remaining protesters Sunday, per CNN, saying they could be fined $100,000 and imprisoned for a year. One demonstrator took pride in the protests. "A friend of mine texted me ... 'Who imagined that little old Canada started this?'" said Eunice Lucas-Logan. "And take a look," she added. "It's just not staying in Canada. Australia, my cousin in Australia said it's happening there. New Zealand, Spain, it's not just Canada. It's worldwide now." A poll showed most Canadians oppose the truckers' protest, per NBC News. Windsor police, who were granted expanded authority to clear the bridge by a court on Friday, said they'll stay in the area after the reopening to ensure another blockade isn't attempted.