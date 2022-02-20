In Munich, Zelensky Pleads With West

(Newser)
–
In an emotional appearance before the Munich Security Conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the leaders of Western nations Saturday that sanctions against Russia should take effect immediately—without waiting for an invasion. "We don't need your sanctions after" parts of Ukraine are occupied by Russian troops and its economy has collapsed," he said. Zelensky also told them they should reach no agreement with Russia without Ukrainian involvement, the New York Times reports. He expressed gratitude for unity against Russia and frustration by its limited effects, calling the alliances protecting Europe "brittle" and "obsolete." Other developments included:
- A show of unity: Vice President Kamala Harris told the Munich gathering: "Our strength must not be underestimated because after all it lies in our unity. And as we have always shown it takes a lot more strength to build something up than it takes to tear something down." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also attended, stressing the seriousness of the sanctions Russia would face if it invades Ukraine, per the Hill. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the response will be global. "If Ukraine is invaded," he said, "the shock will echo around the world, and those echoes will be heard in East Asia, they will be heard in Taiwan."
- China weighing in: Appearing at the conference over a video hookup, China's foreign minister urged new negotiations that could address Russia's security concerns while maintaining Ukraine's sovereignty. Earlier this month, Chinese leader Xi Jinping hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Winter Olympics, where they said the two nations are closer than ever—a friendship with "no limits." At the same time, Wang Yi questioned the effectiveness of NATO.
- Eastern Ukraine casualties: Defense officials announced that the shelling of eastern Ukraine had increased tenfold in the past three days. On Saturday, the defense minister said, two Ukrainian soldiers were killed and five were wounded, per the Washington Post. Oleksii Reznikov said that although no offensive was being planned for the region, Ukraine will "not allow the firing on the positions of our troops and human settlements with impunity."
(Read more Russia-Ukraine conflict
stories.)