In Munich, Zelensky Pleads With West

(Newser) – In an emotional appearance before the Munich Security Conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the leaders of Western nations Saturday that sanctions against Russia should take effect immediately—without waiting for an invasion. "We don't need your sanctions after" parts of Ukraine are occupied by Russian troops and its economy has collapsed," he said. Zelensky also told them they should reach no agreement with Russia without Ukrainian involvement, the New York Times reports. He expressed gratitude for unity against Russia and frustration by its limited effects, calling the alliances protecting Europe "brittle" and "obsolete." Other developments included:

