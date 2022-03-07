(Newser) – In China's view, what's happening in Ukraine is neither a war nor an invasion but a complex "situation." That was the word used by Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday as he announced that Beijing was willing to mediate, reports Reuters. "Three feet of ice does not form in a single day," said Wang, citing a traditional Chinese expression as he spoke about the "complex" causes of the conflict. More:

Strong ties: Wang made clear that Beijing views Russia as a strong ally. In fact, he described Moscow as China's “most important strategic partner," per the AP. He also stuck with China's policy of not criticizing Russia's actions in Ukraine. "The friendship between the two peoples is ironclad," he said, adding that no matter what happens, the "China-Russia partnership" will endure.

Mediation: For the first time, China offered to get directly involved in talks, reports the Washington Post. "China is willing to continue playing a constructive role in urging peace talks and is willing when necessary to work together with the international community to launch required mediation," said Wang. Last week, a top EU official said "it must be China" in regard to negotiating a peace deal, notes the Post.

Earlier meeting: Chinese leader Xi Jinping met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing on Feb. 4, and they issued a joint statement afterward affirming "strong mutual support for the protection of their core interests." Specifically, Russia backed China's view that Taiwan is an "inalienable part of China, and opposes any forms of independence of Taiwan." China, meanwhile, supported Russia's opposition of NATO expansion. On Monday, Wang rejected a comparison between Taiwan and Ukraine, because Taiwan is "an inalienable part of China's territory."