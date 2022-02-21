RNC's Selection of 'Great Presidents' Includes Nixon

(Newser) – The Republican National Committee sent a Presidents Day message with praise for presidents past—but definitely not present. A tweet from the RNC featured a selection of Republican presidents—including Abraham Lincoln, Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, both George Bushes, and Donald Trump—with the message "Happy Presidents Day to such great presidents," the Hill reports. In the center of the grid was an image of President Biden wearing a face mask, with the words "Not You."

story continues below

A flurry of other tweets from the RNC attacked the president's policies, saying Biden "has proven time and time again that he is a failure." Critics, including some Republicans, wondered why Republican presidents including Teddy Roosevelt didn't appear in the selection of "great presidents" but Nixon was included, the Independent reports. "Maybe should have put in Ford instead of the guy who resigned from office in disgrace," tweeted conservative radio host Erick Erickson. (Read more Presidents Day stories.)