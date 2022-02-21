 
X

4th Latin American Country Decriminalizes Abortion

Colombia's top court lifts restrictions
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 21, 2022 5:55 PM CST
Colombia's Top Court Decriminalizes Abortion
Anti-abortion activists protest outside the Constitutional Court where they placed tiny, symbolic coffins as judges continue discussions on the decriminalization of abortion in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.   (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

(Newser) – Colombia's Constitutional Court issued an order Monday decriminalizing abortion, making the country fourth in Latin America to do so. Under the ruling, abortions will be allowed up to 24 weeks of pregnancy in Colombia, a widely Roman Catholic country, the AP reports. The decision was announced in a press release by the court following a debate among the justices. Before the ruling, Colombia allowed abortions only when a woman’s life was in danger, a fetus had malformations, or a pregnancy resulted from rape.

story continues below

Colombia’s court decision was called historic by activists in the country. Elsewhere in Latin America, Argentina, Uruguay, and Cuba also allow abortions without restrictions. Latin America is also a region where some countries prohibit the termination of pregnancy without exception, including El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic.

(Read more Colombia stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X