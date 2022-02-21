4th Latin American Country Decriminalizes Abortion

(Newser) – Colombia's Constitutional Court issued an order Monday decriminalizing abortion, making the country fourth in Latin America to do so. Under the ruling, abortions will be allowed up to 24 weeks of pregnancy in Colombia, a widely Roman Catholic country, the AP reports. The decision was announced in a press release by the court following a debate among the justices. Before the ruling, Colombia allowed abortions only when a woman’s life was in danger, a fetus had malformations, or a pregnancy resulted from rape.

story continues below

Colombia’s court decision was called historic by activists in the country. Elsewhere in Latin America, Argentina, Uruguay, and Cuba also allow abortions without restrictions. Latin America is also a region where some countries prohibit the termination of pregnancy without exception, including El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic.