For Kim and Kanye, It's Divorce

(Newser) – Perhaps the biggest celebrity power couple of all is calling it quits. TMZ reports that Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from Kanye West, and US Weekly confirms. Kardashian, 40, and West, 43, have been married more than six years and have four children ages 2 to 7. TMZ says the split is expected to be amicable, with a joint custody agreement for the kids and a prenup to cover any money issues. The move isn't seen as a big surprise, given the public trouble the pair were having since last year, after West launched an ill-fated run for president.

Before the divorce reports surfaced, People called the move imminent and quoted a source saying West was struggling. "He is anxious and very sad," says the insider. "He knows that the marriage is over, and there's nothing that can be done right now." The AP reports that Kardashian filed the papers on Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court. This was her third marriage and West's first. (Another Kardashian milestone: The family's reality show is coming to an end this year.)