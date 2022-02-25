Smelling Your Dog's Poop Could Net You Big Bucks

(Newser) – One lucky dog owner will soon have the chance to earn an easy $6,700, though "lucky" and "easy" may not be entirely accurate. UPI reports on a unique job plopportunity, courtesy of plant-based dog food manufacturer Omni, in which the selected human will be paid that chunk of change to feed the company's fare to their pup for two months and observe how this new diet affects their pet. Those logged observations will include reports on the dog's energy levels, fur condition, weight, frequency of bowel movements, and ... what those bowel movements smell like, per a release from the London-based Omni. Meaning, yes, the "winner" will need to sniff Fido's No. 2 deposits daily to provide the most comprehensive detailing of the dog's digestion.

"We are getting feedback that ... dogs' stools have improved in terms of color, consistency, and smell," Omni co-founder Shiv Sivakumar says. "What better way to demonstrate this than by being willing to pay a dog owner to sniff their dog's poop once they've switched to our brand of dog food?" Maybe there are better ways, but we're at a loss right now, so we'll just let those who are interested in what the release deems this "peculiar vacancy" know that your dog will get a free checkup at the beginning of the two-month period and at the end. You also have to be 18 or older to enter here, by the end of March. (Read more strange stuff stories.)