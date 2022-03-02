(Newser) – Be ready to check your Fitbit smartwatch—or your wrist for a burn. Fitbit is recalling 1.7 million smartwatches due to burn risk tied to the overheating of the lithium-ion battery contained inside its Ionic smartwatch, with the model number FB503 on the back, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said Wednesday. It urged customers to "immediately stop using the recalled Ionic smartwatches and contact Fitbit to receive pre-paid packaging to return the device" for a $299 refund and a discount code for 40% off certain other Fitbit devices.

Fitbit received 115 US reports and 59 international reports of the battery overheating, with 78 reports of burns in the US and 40 abroad, per CBS News. Two people in the US suffered third-degree burns, per NBC News. One million of the recalled units were sold in the US—including at Fitbit.com, Amazon, Best Buy, Kohl's, and Target—from September 2017 through December 2021. They carry the model numbers FB503CPBU (slate blue/burnt orange), FB503GYBK (charcoal/smoke gray), FB503WTGY (blue gray/silver gray), and FB503WTNV (a special edition with Adidas, in ink blue and ice gray/silver gray).