In Video, Stone Calls Trump America's Worst Mistake

(Newser) – Roger Stone is a longtime adviser to Donald Trump and is pushing hard for Trump to run again in 2024. But some documentary film footage reviewed by the Washington Post shows Stone laying into Trump in particularly harsh fashion. This came on the day of Joe Biden's inauguration, when Stone received word that Trump had rejected the idea of issuing preemptive pardons to Stone and others over their efforts to overturn the election:

In a phone call with a friend, Stone is heard calling Trump the “greatest single mistake in American history" and a "disgrace." He added that Trump "betrayed everybody."

Stone also said Trump made a mistake by not pardoning himself preemptively. “A good, long sentence in prison will give him a chance to think about it, because the Southern District is coming for him, and he did nothing." The reference is to federal prosecutors in Manhattan.