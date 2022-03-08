Zelensky Speaks From His Office: 'I'm Not Hiding'

(Newser) – Russia's invasion of Ukraine isn't even two weeks old, but already it's turned 2 million people into refugees. The UN's refugee agency announced the new figure on Tuesday, reports the AP, adding that Poland has accepted the largest number of people: 1.2 million.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video Monday night that he will not be among those leaving. "I am staying in Kyiv," he said, per NBC News. "Not hiding. And I'm not afraid of anyone. For as long as it takes to win this war!” Zelensky spoke from his office from the first time since the invasion began, reports the New York Times. War crimes? Zelensky also continued to urge his citizens to resist the invasion, and he referred to Russian soldiers as "war criminals," per the Washington Post. The latter stems from attacks that have left civilians dead amid failed ceasefires. A separate Post story details Russian shelling that killed civilians, including children, in a town near Kyiv.