Zelensky Speaks From His Office: 'I'm Not Hiding'

Russia's invasion of Ukraine isn't even two weeks old, but already it's turned 2 million people into refugees. The UN's refugee agency announced the new figure on Tuesday, reports the AP, adding that Poland has accepted the largest number of people: 1.2 million.
- Not leaving: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video Monday night that he will not be among those leaving. "I am staying in Kyiv," he said, per NBC News. "Not hiding. And I'm not afraid of anyone. For as long as it takes to win this war!” Zelensky spoke from his office from the first time since the invasion began, reports the New York Times.
- War crimes? Zelensky also continued to urge his citizens to resist the invasion, and he referred to Russian soldiers as "war criminals," per the Washington Post. The latter stems from attacks that have left civilians dead amid failed ceasefires. A separate Post story details Russian shelling that killed civilians, including children, in a town near Kyiv.
- Civilian attacks: The Hill takes a look at how Russia's aerial bombardments of civilian areas and the growing civilian death toll is raising pressure on President Biden and his Western allies. Zelensky has been pleading for a no-fly zone, but the US has so far ruled that out because of the increased risk of a direct confrontation with Russia. Moscow also is using long-range missiles.
- Solidarity: Reporters in the region are showing how refugees are being welcomed in Moldova (story here), Romania (story here), and elsewhere. "We will help these people," said Maia Sandu, president of Moldova, which is a former Soviet republic. (Moldova is worried about Russia itself.)