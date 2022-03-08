Aaron Rodgers Just Signed Biggest Deal in NFL History

(Newser) – Aaron Rodgers has had a controversial and downright strange year. This should make him feel better: The 38-year-old quarterback has signed a four-year, $200 million deal with the Green Bay Packers, and that $50 million-a-year clip makes him the highest paid player in NFL history, reports CBS Sports. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the same figures in a tweet.

Rodgers, this year's MVP, had been making noises about retirement or going to another team before the deal was struck. Now it appears the "guaranteed Pro Football Hall of Famer" will spend the remainder of his career with the Packers, notes Yahoo Sports. (During the last season, Rodgers courted controversy with his decision to forego a COVID vaccine and use his own home treatment instead.)