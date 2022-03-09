Family Reported Dead by NYT Had Silicon Valley Ties

(Newser) – A Silicon Valley tech firm on Monday announced that one of its employees and her two children were killed in Ukraine. The SEO company SE Ranking has a number of employees based in Ukraine, and chief accountant Tatiana Perebeinis perished Sunday while trying to evacuate a suburb some 20 miles northwest of Kyiv along with hundreds of other Ukrainians. The town of Irpin had was without water supply, electricity, and heating, per a company Facebook post, and the Mercury News reports the 43-year-old and her children Alise, 8, and Nikita, 18, died as mortar shells were fired at the evacuation route.

SFGate reports a "disturbing photo" taken by the AP shows their bodies in the street with suitcases alongside them; soldiers are tending to them, but a New York Times report from Sunday, prior to the identification of Perebeinis and her children, noted the three were already dead. The Times reported that at the time of the shelling, there were only about a dozen soldiers among the crowd; none were fighting, but were instead assisting the civilians with their children and luggage. When the mortar shells began falling, "people ran, pulling children, trying to find a safe spot. But there was nothing to hide behind."

Per the Mercury News, the family's apartment building was hit Saturday, forcing them into the basement. They had delayed fleeing the town due to Perebeinis' concerns about her sick mother, said a rep for the company. They were among at least eight civilians killed in Irpin, with President Volodymyr Zelensky saying of those who killed the family, "There will be no quiet place on Earth for you except for the grave." Perebeinis' husband was elsewhere in Ukraine at the time of the attack.