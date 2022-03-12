 
X

Traci Braxton Rejoined Sisters After Social Work

'She was a bright light,' Toni Braxton posts
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 12, 2022 3:05 PM CST
Traci Braxton Appeared on Reality Show With Family
Traci Braxton attends WEtv's "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars" party on Thursday, May 29, 2014 in New York. Braxton, one of the sisters featured in the reality series ‘Braxton Family Values,’ died Saturday, March 12, 2022.   (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

(Newser) – Traci Braxton, a singer, actress, and social worker who appeared with her sisters on the reality TV show Braxton Family Values, died Saturday. She was 50. Braxton had been treated for esophageal cancer for about a year, said her husband, Kevin Surratt, People reports. "She was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer," her sister Toni posted on Instagram, per CNN. "We will miss her dearly."

Traci Braxton began her music career as part of a quintet, the Braxtons, with her sisters Toni, Tamar, Towanda, and Trina, releasing the single "Good Life" in 1990. Toni Braxton left shortly to start a successful solo career, and Traci Braxton entered social work, per Rolling Stone. Her website says she worked with children with disabilities, per the AP, staying out of show business for almost 20 years. Starting in 2011, she appeared for seven seasons on Braxton Family Values on WE tv.

With her husband, Braxton also appeared on Marriage Boot Camp. She also acted in movies, including Sinners Wanted, and onstage, and she had a radio show. In 2014, Braxton released an album, "Crash & Burn," and a single, "Last Call," that reached No. 16 on Billboard's Top 100, per TMZ. In 2018, Braxton released another album, "On Earth." Toni Braxton's post said, "We are family forever." (Read more obituary stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X