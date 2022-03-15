(Newser) – Fox News said Tuesday that one of its camera operators was killed in Ukraine, reports Axios. Pierre Zakrzewski was in a vehicle that came under fire on Monday outside Kyiv, wrote Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott in a company memo, per this tweet. Zakrzewski was with Fox correspondent Benjamin Hall, who was injured and remains hospitalized. Details on the severity of Hall's injuries haven't been made available. Zakrzewski had "covered nearly every international story for Fox News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us," wrote Scott, per the Washington Post.

"His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched. His talents were vast and there wasn't a role that he didn't jump in to help with in the field—from photographer to engineer to editor to producer—and he did it all under immense pressure with tremendous skill," she continued. Scott also wrote that Zakrzewski was instrumental last year in helping freelance associates in Afghanistan flee the country after the US withdrawal. Zakrzewski, who was based in London, had been in Ukraine since February. (His death follows the death of US journalist Brent Renaud in Ukraine over the weekend.)