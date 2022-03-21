Kid Rock: 'I'm Uncancelable'

(Newser) – Kid Rock is making waves with an interview with Tucker Carlson that hasn't even aired yet. In a preview tweeted by the Fox host, the rocker, asked why he hasn't been "canceled yet," described himself as "uncancelable," reports USA Today. "I'm not in bed with any big corporate things," he said. "At the end of the day, there’s nobody I’m beholden to—no record companies, no corporate interests, no nothing. You can't cancel me."

"I love it when they try," added the 51-year-old, a staunch Trump supporter with a long history of controversies. The interview with air on Fox at 8pm Eastern on Monday, the same day Kid Rock releases new album Bad Reputation, reports the Detroit News. He slammed President Biden and Anthony Fauci, among others, in single "We the People" and he returned to the subject of Fauci in the Carlson interview, the Hill reports. "F--- Fauci," he said, adding that he had taken precautions very seriously early in the pandemic, until he realized COVID was "knocking out overweight, unhealthy people." (Read more Kid Rock stories.)