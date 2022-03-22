(Newser) – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is fighting for his political life, one that could come to an end as early as Monday with a no-confidence vote in Parliament. The former cricket star, however, is trying to convince his political critics—particularly members of his own party—that a vote against him would be a mistake. At a public rally on Sunday, Khan made his case in unusually personal fashion:

"Your children and families would lose respect and honor in society," he said, referring to potential nay voters, per the Guardian. "No one will marry your children. People will neither trust you nor respect you. Masses are aware of the situation and what is happening in the country. This is the age of social media. It's difficult to hide anything from them."

Khan became prime minister in 2018, and he's now under fire for the nation's weak economy. The AP reports that more than a dozen members of his own Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party have suggested they might join the opposition in voting against him, and that could be enough to doom him in the 342-seat chamber. Khan originally squeaked into office with just five votes to spare. At the rally, Khan urged his critics to change their minds. "I would forgive you like a father, or face disrespect in the society," he said.