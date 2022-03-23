Hillary Clinton: I've Got COVID

(Newser) – Hillary Clinton is the latest big name to announce a coronavirus diagnosis. "Well, I've tested positive for COVID," the former senator and secretary of state tweeted Tuesday. "I've got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine. I'm more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already!" She added of her husband, "Bill tested negative and is feeling fine. He's quarantining until our household is fully in the clear. Movie recommendations appreciated!" Perhaps not surprisingly, some commenters who replied to that tweet trolled the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee with their movie suggestions, Fox News reports.

The news comes the same day White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced she'd tested positive for the virus a second time, CNN reports. Second gentleman Doug Emhoff also tested positive last week; as of Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris was still testing negative, CNN reported at the time. She and President Biden have lately been around several people who've later tested positive, but have not been sickened themselves. A spokesperson for Bill Clinton says the former president will continue to get tested, the AP reports. Former President Barack Obama tested positive earlier this month. (Read more Hillary Clinton stories.)