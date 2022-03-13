Obama Says He's 'Feeling Fine' After Positive Test

(Newser) – Former President Barack Obama announced Sunday that he tested positive for COVID-19 but so far has just one symptom. "I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days," he tweeted, "but am feeling fine otherwise." The former president said he and his wife, Michelle, are fully vaccinated and boosted, CBS News reports. Michelle Obama has tested negative, he said. The couple recently returned from a stay in Hawaii and are now in Washington, DC, which is where Obama took the test, per CNN. Hospitalization rates for the disease are on the decline, per ABC. "It's a good reminder that, even as cases go down, you should get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already to help prevent more serious symptoms and giving COVID to others," Obama posted on Facebook. (Read more Barack Obama stories.)