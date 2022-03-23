Woman Who Went Missing in February Is Missing Again

(Newser) – A Nevada woman who was reported missing on Valentine's Day and found roughly 12 hours later clinging to a tree on a dangerously steep slope has disappeared for a second time. It’s now been nine days since Gayle Stewart, 64, was last seen March 14 near the Hoover Dam, hundreds of miles from her home in Reno, NBC News reports. According to the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch, Stewart had traveled to the Bypass Bridge parking area "to take photographs and did not return to her vehicle." Officials say she was not carrying a phone or any identification when she vanished and was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black leggings, and black shoes.

Family members were unavailable to comment, per NBC. No explanation was given after a friend of Stewart's son found the 64-year-old clinging to a tree some distance from hiking trails in Reno's Caughlin Ranch neighborhood on Feb. 14. Officials said she was missing a shoe and her legs were banged up, suggesting she may have fallen, per NBC. Initially unresponsive, she was treated at a hospital for hypothermia. She's described as 5'8" tall and 125 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information can call or text the NPS ISB tip line at 888-653-0009. (Read more missing person stories.)