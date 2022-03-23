Woman Accused in Troopers' Deaths Said She Was 'Best Drunk Driver'

(Newser) – Weeks before she allegedly struck and killed two Pennsylvania state troopers and a pedestrian while driving under the influence, Jayana Tanae Webb allegedly bragged on social media that she was the "best drunk driver ever." Fox News cites a tweet allegedly from the 21-year-old's Twitter account saying as much from Jan. 15, one of several posts referring to alcohol in recent weeks. The last tweet she posted before the tragedy, which took place in the wee hours of Monday morning, read that she was "f---ing Kelly drive up rn !!!!" in the early hours of Sunday morning. Kelly Drive is a well-known area in Philadelphia, the city where the troopers and the man they were trying to help were killed about 24 hours later.

Webb faces 18 criminal charges including three counts of third-degree murder, three counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and two counts of second-degree manslaughter of a law enforcement officer; she reportedly put her head down and sobbed as the charges were read Tuesday night. CBS Philadelphia reports she was driven to the jail where she is currently being held locked up in the handcuffs carried by the two troopers she is accused of killing. Bail was denied due to the seriousness of the allegations and the public safety considerations; Webb allegedly confessed while at the crash site to drinking earlier in the evening. Martin F. Mack III, 33, leaves behind a wife and two daughters; Branden T. Sisca, 29, leaves behind a wife and unborn child. (Read more Pennsylvania stories.)