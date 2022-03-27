Elon Musk: I Might Create a Social Media Platform

(Newser) – Does the world need another social media platform? Elon Musk says he's giving "serious thought" to the idea of creating one, reports Bloomberg. As part of the notion, Musk is conducting a poll on Twitter that asks: “Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?” So far, an overwhelming 70% of respondents say the answer is no. “The consequences of this poll will be important," Musk added. "Please vote carefully."

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO is simultaneously trying to end SEC oversight of his own tweets, oversight that he says stymies his right to free speech. As Reuters notes, Musk is joining the chorus of critics who say the current giants of social media are too restrictive. But so far, none of the others—including Donald Trump's Truth Social, along with Gettr, Parler, and Rumble—have been able to come close to the scope of the more mainstream platforms. (Read more Elon Musk stories.)