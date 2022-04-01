(Newser) – Jim Carrey is just one of the many, many, many, many people who've weighed in this week about the Will Smith-Chris Rock kerfuffle (and he's also taking some flak for his thoughts), but the Dumb and Dumber and Truman Show actor is now making headlines for a very different reason: his apparent retirement. The 60-year-old actor was chatting with Access Hollywood this week ahead of his latest movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which comes out April 8, when the interviewer let him know that Dolly Parton had expressed interest in Carrey playing her former music partner Porter Wagoner in a biopic about her, reports Deadline. "It's a lovely thing, a lovely thing, well, I'm retiring," Carrey blurted out to the surprised interviewer.

When she asked if he was serious, Carrey replied, "I'm being fairly serious, yeah, yeah." He added: "I really like my quiet life and I really love putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like—and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists—I have enough. I've done enough. I am enough." Variety notes that Carrey has taken extended hiatuses before. In fact, there was a six-year stretch between his role in the first Sonic movie, released in 2020, and the major studio movie he appeared in before that, Dumb and Dumber To, in 2014.

He's spent the years between doing smaller indie movies and taking on other projects, such as playing Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live. So is there anything that could make Carrey pull a Tom Brady and head back in front of the camera? "It depends," he told Access. "If the angels bring some sort of ... script that's, you know, written in gold ink that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road." For now, though, "I'm taking a break." That doesn't mean he'd turn down a call from Parton, who he says is a "worldly talent" he'd "always speak" with, per Entertainment Weekly.