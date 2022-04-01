What Critics Are Saying About Jared Leto's Latest

(Newser) – Blood of various kinds plays a big role in Morbius, but many critics say the latest addition to Sony's Spider-Man Universe is definitely on the anemic side. Jared Leto stars as the title character, a "living vampire" whose efforts to cure his rare blood disease with bioscience leave him with superhuman powers and a thirst for human blood. With critics split on director Daniel Espinoza's horror-movie approach to a superhero film, Morbius currently has a 37% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. What the critics say:



Matt Singer, ScreenCrush: "Are we sure it isn’t some kind of elaborate April Fools’ Day prank? At the very least, it feels like one." The movie has a trim 104-minute running time, but Smith says heavy editing makes it seem like the "work of a cinematic Dr. Frankenstein; sutured together from bits and pieces of different storylines and characters that don’t fit, and then zapped into unholy, disjointed life."