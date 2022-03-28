Comedians Speak Out Against Will Smith Slap

(Newser) – Chris Rock isn't pressing charges after being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday night—but if the case went to a jury of the two men's celebrity peers, it would likely be very difficult to reach a verdict. Some, especially comedians, slammed Smith's behavior while some praised him for "standing up" for wife Jada Pinkett Smith after Rock joked about her baldness—and others, including director Sophia Bush, said both men were at fault. More:



Smith "has real issues." "What you saw on TV was a guy with real issues. That’s crazy, that’s crazy when you can’t contain yourself," said Howard Stern, per the Hollywood Reporter.

"The most beautiful thing I've ever seen." Tiffany Haddish, Pinkett Smith's co-star in Girls Trip, was among the most effusive of Smith's defenders. "Maybe the world might not like how it went down, but for me, it was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen because it made me believe that there are still men out there that love and care about their women," she told People.

